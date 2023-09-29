Vladimir Putin meets former Wagner commander Andrei Troshev

Putin meets former Wagner commander Troshev, now with Russian Defense Ministry.

Troshev was tasked with overseeing volunteer fighter units in Ukraine.

Meeting follows Wagner group’s failed mutiny in June. Advertisement

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, recently had a meeting with Andrei Troshev, a high-ranking former commander associated with the Wagner mercenary group.

The Kremlin has stated that Troshev has transitioned to working for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Troshev previously served as an aide to the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was the head of the Wagner group and tragically lost his life in a plane crash in August. This incident occurred just two months after a brief incursion by Wagner forces near Moscow.

During their meeting, President Putin tasked Mr. Troshev with the responsibility of overseeing volunteer fighter units operating in Ukraine, as per the statement released by the Kremlin.