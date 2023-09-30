Whale Breach Kills One, Injures Another in Australia

UN to assess humanitarian needs in Nagorno-Karabakh
UN to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh after 30 years. Azerbaijan's rapid victory...
In the early hours of Saturday morning, a tragic incident occurred in the waters off Sydney, Australia, where a boat, allegedly struck by a whale, overturned.
As a result, one individual lost their life, while another is currently hospitalized. Responding to the distress call, the New South Wales Water Police Acting Superintendent, Siobhan Munro, arrived at the scene, where it was reported that two individuals were found in the water just beyond the headland beyond Botany Bay at around 6 a.m. local time.
“When police arrived, the two male persons from a vessel were rescued,” Munro said, adding that one of them had “been confirmed as deceased.”
“Early reports are that a whale may have breached near the boat or onto the boat,” she said.
Munro also mentioned that the vessel has been retrieved and is scheduled for forensic examination.
This tragic event unfolded on the inaugural day of National Safe Boating Week in Australia, which spans from September 30 to October 6.
The primary emphasis of this initiative, led by the Australia & New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group, centers on the importance of life jackets.
“It’s a stark reminder about the boating season and how dangerous it can be on our waterways,” Munro said.
She also ensured that police “will be out there on the waterways, including rivers dams, conducting compliance checks, drug and alcohol testing, and all the things that we do to make sure that the community is safe.”
Channel 7 reported that the Australian Maritime Safety Authority has issued a warning regarding a higher presence of whales in Australian waters this year.
They have recommended that swimmers and boaters maintain a distance of 100 meters from whales and extend that distance to 300 meters when dealing with a whale accompanied by a calf.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.