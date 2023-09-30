Whale Breach Kills One, Injures Another in Australia

Munro also mentioned that the vessel has been retrieved and is scheduled for forensic examination.

This tragic event unfolded on the inaugural day of National Safe Boating Week in Australia, which spans from September 30 to October 6.

The primary emphasis of this initiative, led by the Australia & New Zealand Safe Boating Education Group, centers on the importance of life jackets.

“It’s a stark reminder about the boating season and how dangerous it can be on our waterways,” Munro said.

She also ensured that police “will be out there on the waterways, including rivers dams, conducting compliance checks, drug and alcohol testing, and all the things that we do to make sure that the community is safe.”

Channel 7 reported that the Australian Maritime Safety Authority has issued a warning regarding a higher presence of whales in Australian waters this year.

They have recommended that swimmers and boaters maintain a distance of 100 meters from whales and extend that distance to 300 meters when dealing with a whale accompanied by a calf.

