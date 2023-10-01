Afghanistan shuts down New Delhi embassy

The decision was taken due to India’s non-cooperation.

The embassy has expressed regret and disappointment about X.

India completely failed to fulfill the interests of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has decided to close the Afghan embassy in New Delhi due to India’s non-cooperation on Sunday.

The Afghan Embassy, while writing a letter to the Indian Ministry of Interior, announced the closure of its embassy in New Delhi.

The Afghan embassy in India issued a statement on social media expressing regret and disappointment over the closure of all activities of the embassy in New Delhi as of October 1, 2023.

In the letter, the decision to close the embassy’s activities was attributed to a lack of staff, a lack of resources, and the non-cooperation of the Indian government. Because of this, the diplomatic mission was facing difficulties in running effectively.

However, due to the scarcity of resources and staff, it became a challenge to continue diplomatic operations.

Added to that, India has completely failed to fulfill the expectations of serving the interests of Afghanistan.

Moreover, the embassy staff rejects baseless claims of infighting, saying no diplomat is using the current crisis to seek asylum in a third country.

On the other hand, the report of the foreign news agency said that there was a tussle between the ambassador nominated by the Taliban and appointed by the government of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for control of the embassy.

