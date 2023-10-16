Around 14 people shot leaving 3 dead in Chicago

Around 14 people were shot leaving 3 dead in Chicago.

Chicago experienced a series of shooting incidents resulting in at least three fatalities and injuries to 14 individuals over the weekend, as reported by local officials.

Chicago police revealed that early Sunday, two separate shooting incidents on the West Side led to two fatalities. One of the victims was initially in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound in the University Village neighborhood but later succumbed to injuries at Stroger Hospital.

Reports indicated that witnesses informed the police about four individuals fleeing the scene following the shooting at the victim’s vehicle. Information about arrests and suspect identification is currently unavailable.

Another individual was found fatally shot after a call reporting shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 21-year-old man was discovered on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was declared deceased. Witnesses mentioned observing an SUV speeding away from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Additionally, during a funeral service in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, two people were injured on Saturday.

A 72-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries near Emanuel’s Chapel Funeral Home, 5112 S. Western Avenue, around 4:40 pm. On the same day, a security guard was critically injured in a shooting on the South Side of Chicago.

The incident occurred in the West Chatham neighborhood’s 0-100 block of West 79th Street at approximately 4:25 pm. The guard was shot on the CTA Red Line before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained neck injuries and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police reported that the suspected shooter was later apprehended in the nearby 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue.

