Boat with 280 migrants on board lands in Canary Islands

A small boat carrying 280 migrants has reached Spain’s Canary Islands, making it the largest group of migrants to arrive on the remote island of El Hierro, which is located approximately 380 kilometers (238 miles) off Africa’s western coast.

Rescue workers reported that the migrants were of sub-Saharan African origin. The crossing to the Canary Islands is one of the most frequently used and perilous routes for migrants traveling from Africa to Europe.

Journalist and former migration adviser Txema Santana expressed astonishment at the number of people on board, stating that he had never seen such a crowded boat.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 140 individuals have died or gone missing while attempting to make the perilous crossing since the beginning of the year.

This route has become increasingly popular in recent years due to stricter controls on Mediterranean crossings from Africa’s northern coast.

Spain’s interior ministry has reported a 19.8% increase in the number of migrants arriving in the Canary Islands between January 1 and September 30 this year compared to the same period in 2022.

Earlier in the week, Senegal’s navy intercepted four boats carrying more than 600 people over three days.

An African island nation located on the migration route to the Canary Islands a boat carrying at least 60 individuals was discovered off Cape Verde in August.

