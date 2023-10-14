Firefighters Tackle Small Fire Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough

Leicestershire M1 Southbound Back in Business After Lorry Fire
At approximately 08:20 BST, firefighters were summoned to the Harwich International Port in Essex to address a minor fire that had broken out in an electrical room aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On arrival firefighters confirmed the fire was out and inspected the area to make sure it was safe.”
No-one was harmed and the blaze was recorded as an accident.
A spokesman at the British Antarctic Survey, which runs the ship, said: “The emergency services confirmed the safe resolution of the situation, which was quickly dealt with by the vessel’s emergency response team and no further support was required.
“All crew and passengers are well and no-one required medical assistance.”
The RRS Sir David Attenborough, under the management of the British Antarctic Survey, has undergone trials along the Scottish coast during the summer season.
This 129-meter (423-foot) ship is set to embark on its third Antarctic expedition by the end of this month.
In 2016, the vessel gained notoriety when over 120,000 individuals voted to name it “Boaty McBoatface” in a public poll.
However, the then-science minister, Jo Johnson, deemed alternative names more appropriate.
