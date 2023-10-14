Firefighters Tackle Small Fire Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, under the management of the British Antarctic Survey, has undergone trials along the Scottish coast during the summer season.

This 129-meter (423-foot) ship is set to embark on its third Antarctic expedition by the end of this month.

In 2016, the vessel gained notoriety when over 120,000 individuals voted to name it “Boaty McBoatface” in a public poll.

However, the then-science minister, Jo Johnson, deemed alternative names more appropriate.

