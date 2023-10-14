Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Firefighters Tackle Small Fire Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough

Firefighters Tackle Small Fire Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough

Articles
Advertisement
Firefighters Tackle Small Fire Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough

Firefighters Tackle Small Fire Aboard RRS Sir David Attenborough

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Fire at Harwich Port on RRS Sir David Attenborough, quickly extinguished.
  • No injuries, accident recorded.
  • British Antarctic Survey praises onboard team.

At approximately 08:20 BST, firefighters were summoned to the Harwich International Port in Essex to address a minor fire that had broken out in an electrical room aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On arrival firefighters confirmed the fire was out and inspected the area to make sure it was safe.”

Advertisement

No-one was harmed and the blaze was recorded as an accident.

A spokesman at the British Antarctic Survey, which runs the ship, said: “The emergency services confirmed the safe resolution of the situation, which was quickly dealt with by the vessel’s emergency response team and no further support was required.

Advertisement

“All crew and passengers are well and no-one required medical assistance.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, under the management of the British Antarctic Survey, has undergone trials along the Scottish coast during the summer season.

This 129-meter (423-foot) ship is set to embark on its third Antarctic expedition by the end of this month.

Advertisement

In 2016, the vessel gained notoriety when over 120,000 individuals voted to name it “Boaty McBoatface” in a public poll.

However, the then-science minister, Jo Johnson, deemed alternative names more appropriate.

Also Read

Leicestershire M1 Southbound Back in Business After Lorry Fire
Leicestershire M1 Southbound Back in Business After Lorry Fire

M1 southbound in Leicestershire reopens after two incidents. Northbound side stopped at...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story