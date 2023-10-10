Harvard Students Slam Israel Over Gaza War

Harvard student coalition issues pro-Palestinian statement amid Israel-Gaza conflict.

The statement blames the Israeli government for the ongoing violence and labels it an apartheid regime.

Harvard alumni, including Elise Stefanik and Ted Cruz, condemn the statement.

A coalition comprising 34 student organizations at Harvard University has released a pro-Palestinian statement in response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, sparking backlash from notable Harvard alumni.

In the statement, published on Monday, students from this prestigious American institution declared that they attribute full responsibility for the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis to the Israeli government, citing decades of occupation and characterizing it as an apartheid regime.

Harvard University, renowned for producing eight former U.S. presidents and four of the current nine Supreme Court justices, saw various organizations, including those advocating for Muslim and Palestinian support, as well as groups representing diverse backgrounds like Harvard Jews for Liberation, and the African American Resistance Organization, come together to sign this statement.

Prominent alumni of Harvard University expressed their opposition to the pro-Palestinian statement and called upon the university to take action against the signatories.

Among the critics was Harvard President Lawrence Summers, who previously served as the U.S. Treasury secretary under Democratic President Bill Clinton and held the position of university president.

He was one of several Harvard graduates who voiced their disappointment with the current Harvard leadership’s response to the situation.