Harvard Students Slam Israel Over Gaza War

New Bin Ladin? Meet Mohammed Deif: Hamas Mastermind Blindsides Israel
Hamas' recent attack on Israel was led by Mohammed Deif, a revered...
A coalition comprising 34 student organizations at Harvard University has released a pro-Palestinian statement in response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, sparking backlash from notable Harvard alumni.
In the statement, published on Monday, students from this prestigious American institution declared that they attribute full responsibility for the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis to the Israeli government, citing decades of occupation and characterizing it as an apartheid regime.
Harvard University, renowned for producing eight former U.S. presidents and four of the current nine Supreme Court justices, saw various organizations, including those advocating for Muslim and Palestinian support, as well as groups representing diverse backgrounds like Harvard Jews for Liberation, and the African American Resistance Organization, come together to sign this statement.
Prominent alumni of Harvard University expressed their opposition to the pro-Palestinian statement and called upon the university to take action against the signatories.
Among the critics was Harvard President Lawrence Summers, who previously served as the U.S. Treasury secretary under Democratic President Bill Clinton and held the position of university president.
He was one of several Harvard graduates who voiced their disappointment with the current Harvard leadership’s response to the situation.
“The silence from Harvard’s leadership … has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel,” Summers wrote on the social media platform X. “I am sickened.”
Elise Stefanik, a Republican U.S. Representative from New York and a Harvard alumna, strongly condemned the statement as “abhorrent and heinous” for what she perceived as an attempt to justify the harm inflicted on innocent women and children.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who is also a graduate of Harvard Law School, expressed his dismay by asking, “What is Harvard thinking?”
In response to the situation, Harvard President Claudine Gay and senior leadership, which includes 15 deans, issued a statement on Monday expressing their deep sorrow for the loss and devastation caused by the recent Hamas attack targeting Israeli civilians over the weekend.
However, the statement did not directly address the student’s letter or the ensuing reactions.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.