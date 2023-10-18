India hopes to send astronaut to moon by 2040

India hopes to send an astronaut to the moon by 2040.

Narendra Modi unveiled these ambitious space exploration goals.

India’s space agency is actively engaged in the Gaganyaan project.

The Indian government has set a target to send an astronaut to the Moon by the year 2040, with additional plans for the establishment of a space station by 2035.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled these ambitious space exploration goals on Tuesday, urging scientists to also focus on missions to explore Venus and Mars.

India achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole in August.

The nation continued its space endeavors in September by launching a rocket designed to study the Sun.

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is actively engaged in the Gaganyaan project. This project’s primary objective is to send a human crew into orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers (approximately 248 miles) and ensure their safe return to Indian waters.

ISRO is slated to conduct a critical test for this mission on Saturday, followed by another test flight that will carry a robot into outer space.

The final phase of this project, which involves a manned mission, is scheduled to occur by the conclusion of 2024.

