Israel-Hamas War: European Union Rallies for Middle East Peace Talks

Borrell leads EU call to revive Middle East peace process

EU ministers emphasize political track for Middle East peace

Latvia’s FM supports two-state solution for Palestine

On Monday, Josep Borrell, the European Union‘s top diplomat, spearheaded calls to revive the Middle East peace process amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has now entered its third week.

During a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Borrell emphasized that any move toward de-escalation should encompass efforts to reinvigorate the political negotiations.

Here’s what others said:

Latvia’s foreign minister Krisjanis Karins: The bloc needs to “encourage talks” and “work harder towards the two-state solution,” he said. “If the Palestinians had a clear state, I think that that would help also to alleviate some of the pressure — and maybe a great part of the pressure — which has been building up there for years and years.”

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin: “We can’t lose sight of the need to get this on to the political track as well, to get an overall resolution.” he said.

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon: The country supports every effort that works toward “a tangible peace process that is based on the two-state solution,” she said.

