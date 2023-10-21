Israel-Hamas War: UK Foreign Secretary Urges Israeli Discipline

Global leaders meet in Cairo for a Peace Summit

Focus on resolving regional conflicts and promoting peace

UK Foreign Secretary calls for Israel’s right to self-defense

In a high-stakes diplomatic rendezvous, Cairo takes the center stage as global leaders from around the world gather for a pivotal Peace Summit.

The international community’s eyes are on this historic meeting, as it serves as a crucial forum for discussions aimed at resolving regional conflicts and fostering peace.

The gathering in Cairo signifies a concerted effort to bring stability to a volatile region and address pressing global concerns.

This gathering is a collaborative endeavor aimed at preventing a broader regional conflict. Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly shared his thoughts on the matter.

He said that while “Israel has the right to self-defenses and the right to secure the release of those who are kidnapped”, it also must work to “alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

“Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, I have called for discipline and professionalism and restraint from the Israeli military,” he said.

