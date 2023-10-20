Italy PM Giorgia Meloni’s Split: Off-Air TV Controversy

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces breakup with partner Andrea Giambruno on social media.

Giambruno’s off-air comments sparked controversy.

Giambruno remains silent on both the separation and his remarks.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, revealed via social media that she has parted ways with her longtime partner, Andrea Giambruno.

This announcement came shortly after a TV program aired off-air explicit remarks made by Giambruno towards female colleagues.

Ms Meloni said the relationship, “which lasted almost 10 years, ends here. Our paths have been different for some time… it’s time to acknowledge it.”

The couple met in 2015 and they have a daughter aged seven.

In her post, the Italian leader also thanked Giambruno, 41, for the “wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through and for giving me the most important thing in my life, our daughter Ginevra”.

She added: “All those who sought to weaken me by striking my family should know that even if a water drop can hope to break a rock, a rock will always be a rock while a drop is just water.”

Giambruno found himself in hot water earlier this week after a satirical TV programme, Striscia La Notizia, broadcast comments he made off-camera, in which he appeared to flirt with a female colleague by telling her: “You’re so clever… Why didn’t I meet you sooner?”

Additional off-air comments, with explicit content, were later aired on Thursday. In these remarks, Giambruno was heard inquiring about a colleague's relationship status, specifically if she was single or involved in an open relationship.

He is heard boasting about having an affair, saying “everyone” at Mediaset, the TV company he works for, “knows it, and now you do too”, and then makes lewd references to group sex.

Giambruno is heard asking: “Will you join our group, our working group?”

When another voice asks “What if Striscia has recorded you?”, he is heard to respond: “What did I say that’s so bad? We’re laughing, we’re joking around.”

The journalist has remained silent concerning both the prime minister's social media post and his off-air remarks.

But it is not the first time he has caused controversy. A few months ago, Giambruno commented on a gang-rape case by stating: “If you go dancing you have every right to get drunk.

“But if you avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, maybe you would also avoid getting into specific problems because that’s when you find the wolf.”

Giorgia Meloni, 46, said at the time his words had been misinterpreted, and asked reporters not to “hold her accountable for what a journalist says while doing his job”.

She is renowned for her steadfast adherence to traditional Catholic family values and her opposition to same-sex parenting.

Alessandro Zan, an MP from the centre-left Democratic Party and supporter of LGBTQ rights, said that “at least leave families who want to stay together in peace”.

Her allies also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show their support. Matteo Salvini, her deputy, said he was sending her “a big hug, my friendship and support. Go forward, head held high!”

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said: “Giorgia, I’m sending you a hug.”