London: Suspensions of flights due to fire at Luton airport parking

Suspensions of flights due to fire at Luton Airport parking in London.

This incident occurred at Terminal Car Park 2 in Bedfordshire.

Passengers were advised to stay informed about the situation through official channels.

Luton Airport faced significant disruption when a fire broke out on the top level of a multi-story car park, prompting the suspension of all flights.

Dramatic videos circulated on social media depicted towering flames on the car park’s upper level, with an estimated 80% of the area consumed by the fire.

It’s hot in Luton. Real hot. An orange glow over an orange land. pic.twitter.com/iltTMviiZ2 — Pontius Pilate (@pontius_is_goat) October 10, 2023



Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with cars erupting in flames as the fire rapidly spread across multiple tiers. Concerned onlookers watched in shock as thick plumes of smoke rose into the sky.

This incident occurred at Terminal Car Park 2 in Bedfordshire, prompting an immediate response from emergency services, including the Bedfordshire Fire Service. Fortunately, despite the alarming visuals, there were no reported injuries.

Robson O’Reardon, a user on the social media platform X, shared a video around 11:15 pm that seemed to show a portion of the car park collapsing amidst the flames, intensifying the urgency and sense of peril.

Looks like the whole car park has just fallen down through the flames!#LutonAirport pic.twitter.com/FHbG80rXKu — Robson O'Reardon🎗 (@RobsonOReardon) October 10, 2023

Molly Bullard, another eyewitness, described the situation as “frightening,” explaining how the fire rapidly advanced through the various levels of the car park, leading to car explosions.

Emergency services remained on-site, with additional resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, dispatched to manage the situation.

In response to the fire, London Luton Airport promptly halted all flight operations and restricted access to the airport. Passengers were advised to stay informed about the situation through official channels. Firefighters worked diligently to contain the blaze while addressing potential hazards.

Russell Taylor, an eyewitness who had just arrived at Luton Airport from Edinburgh, described the astonishing speed at which the fire spread through the car park.



He witnessed fire engines arriving at the scene, cars ablaze on the upper levels, and the air filled with the cacophony of car alarms and explosions.

