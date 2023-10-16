Advertisement
date 2023-10-16
Macron Demands ‘Ruthless’ Action After Teacher’s Murder

Articles
  • Macron calls for an unwavering state response to terrorism post-teacher’s murder.
  • He urges ministers to be relentless against hate and extremist ideologies.
  • Special strategy ordered for individuals aged 16-25 from the Caucasus region.

French President Emmanuel Macron Demands Uncompromising State Response to Terrorism After Teacher’s Murder.

French President Emmanuel Macron insists on a no-nonsense approach towards individuals with terrorist ideologies following the recent stabbing of a teacher in an incident labeled as “Islamist terror.”

Macron urges his ministers to embody a relentless state stance against those who harbor hate and extremist beliefs.

He also calls for a comprehensive review of radical profiles to ensure no one is overlooked for potential deportation.

Additionally, he instructs the interior minister to adopt a special strategy for individuals aged 16-25 from the Caucasus region.

