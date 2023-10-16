Macron Demands ‘Ruthless’ Action After Teacher’s Murder

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week
Olaf Scholz to visit Israel, showing solidarity in addressing Middle East conflict....
French President Emmanuel Macron Demands Uncompromising State Response to Terrorism After Teacher’s Murder.
French President Emmanuel Macron insists on a no-nonsense approach towards individuals with terrorist ideologies following the recent stabbing of a teacher in an incident labeled as “Islamist terror.”
Macron urges his ministers to embody a relentless state stance against those who harbor hate and extremist beliefs.
He also calls for a comprehensive review of radical profiles to ensure no one is overlooked for potential deportation.
Additionally, he instructs the interior minister to adopt a special strategy for individuals aged 16-25 from the Caucasus region.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.