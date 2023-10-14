Massive Pro-Palestine March Floods London Streets

New Zealand Election: National Party’s Luxon Triumphs
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are sweeping across the United Kingdom, including London and Manchester.
In London, a sizable crowd, numbering in the thousands, marched from the BBC’s New Broadcasting House to Downing Street.
Over 1,000 police officers were on hand for security.
Authorities cautioned that those expressing support for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, or straying from the designated route could face arrest.
This protest follows an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel a week ago. Fighters from the Palestinian militant group infiltrated communities near the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of over 1,300 lives and numerous hostages taken.
In response, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, with the possibility of a ground offensive looming, causing a death toll of more than 2,200 in Gaza.
During the Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in London, participants fervently waved Palestinian flags and held supportive signs while chanting on their way to Downing Street.
One protester, Mike, hailing from north-west London, conveyed his sentiments to the PA news agency, saying, “The injustice of the situation is absolutely glaring.”
The Metropolitan Police implemented a Section 60AA power in certain central London areas, mandating the removal of items like masks that could conceal one’s identity, in effect until 22:00 BST.
The force said it was aware of people lighting flares or fireworks and said: “Action will be taken when we identify those in possession of/throwing them.”
Protesters on the route to Westminster could also be heard chanting “Rishi Sunak, shame on you” and the contentious slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.
Just this week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman called on police leaders to assess whether the slogan could be seen as advocating for the violent elimination of Israel, potentially classifying it as a “racially aggravated” public order offense in specific situations.
Protests are unfolding in various UK cities, such as Liverpool, Bristol, Cambridge, Norwich, Coventry, Edinburgh, and Swansea.
The London demonstration kicked off at the BBC’s Portland Place headquarters, which had been vandalized overnight with red paint splashed across the entrance.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place, W1A.
“At this stage there is no suggestion this is linked to any protest group.”
During a press briefing on Friday, Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor highlighted a significant surge in antisemitic incidents in London following the Hamas attacks.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the increase as “disgusting” and emphasized that any intimidating or threatening conduct would be met with the full extent of the law.
He said Israel had “every right to defend itself” from Hamas attacks, but stressed that civilian safety must be “paramount in our minds”.
Orly Goldschmidt, spokeswoman for the Israeli Embassy to the UK, said Israel was not targeting civilians but told Times Radio: “There will be innocent people who will pay tragically with their life, but this is a state of war and we have to prevent anyone from harming us again.”
“We have no quarrel with the Palestinian people. We are trying to protect ourselves from the Hamas barbaric organisation, which is exactly if not worse than Isis.”
