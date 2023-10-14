Massive Pro-Palestine March Floods London Streets

Advertisement Pro-Palestinian demonstrations sweep across the UK, including London and Manchester.

Sunak emphasizes Israel’s right to self-defense while prioritizing civilian safety.

Over 1,000 police officers deployed for security.

In London, a sizable crowd, numbering in the thousands, marched from the BBC’s New Broadcasting House to Downing Street.

Over 1,000 police officers were on hand for security.

Authorities cautioned that those expressing support for Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, or straying from the designated route could face arrest.

This protest follows an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel a week ago. Fighters from the Palestinian militant group infiltrated communities near the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of over 1,300 lives and numerous hostages taken.

In response, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, with the possibility of a ground offensive looming, causing a death toll of more than 2,200 in Gaza.

During the Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in London, participants fervently waved Palestinian flags and held supportive signs while chanting on their way to Downing Street.

One protester, Mike, hailing from north-west London, conveyed his sentiments to the PA news agency, saying, “The injustice of the situation is absolutely glaring.”

The Metropolitan Police implemented a Section 60AA power in certain central London areas, mandating the removal of items like masks that could conceal one’s identity, in effect until 22:00 BST.