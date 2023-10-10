Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia trying to control Israel-Hamas war

Saudi Arabia trying to control the Israel-Hamas war.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman confirmed in a recent conversation.

MBS expressed his support for the Palestinian people.

Saudi Arabia is taking steps to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as confirmed by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) in a recent conversation with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. This communication follows Hamas’ surprise attack on Tel Aviv.

According to Saudi media reports, MBS expressed his support for the Palestinian people and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to stand by them in their pursuit of legitimate rights, a better life, and lasting peace.

The surprise attack by Hamas resulted in the loss of over 1,000 lives in the occupied territories.

Israel imposed an unprecedented blockade on the Gaza Strip, hindering the delivery of essential supplies like food and gasoline to the war-affected Palestinian population in response.

Israel’s foreign ministry reported over 1,000 Israeli casualties, while Palestine’s health ministry indicated that the number of martyrs had risen to 687.

There had been speculation that Saudi Arabia, which has never officially recognized Israel, might consider normalizing relations with Israel in exchange for security guarantees from the United States and assistance in developing a civilian nuclear program.

However, MBS stated last month in an interview that the Palestinian issue remains crucial to Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the need to alleviate the Palestinians’ living conditions.

Analysts suggest that the ongoing conflict has dealt a setback to any potential progress toward normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Crown Prince MBS has also discussed the crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II through phone conversations.

