Mumbai’s Air Quality Trumps Delhi’s This Week

Articles
Mumbai’s Air Quality Trumps Delhi’s This Week

  • Mumbai’s air quality declined due to reduced rainfall and construction work.
  • Mumbai exceeded Delhi in air pollution levels.
  • Dust pollution from development projects, like roads and the metro, was cited.

Mumbai, often touted as India’s financial hub, experienced a decline in air quality this month, as authorities reported.

The combination of reduced rainfall and ongoing construction activities has led to this deterioration in air quality, according to officials.

Typically, it’s Delhi that garners attention for its hazardous air pollution levels, especially during the winter months.

However, Mumbai, a city known for its extensive coastline and generally better air quality, surpassed Delhi in air pollution levels multiple times this month.

Government data reveals that the PM 2.5 levels, fine particulate matter known to pose health risks, reached 166 in Mumbai on Thursday, compared to 117 in Delhi.

According to air quality standards, levels between 101 and 200 are considered moderate, while levels between 201 and 300 are categorized as poor.

Parts of Mumbai have witnessed pollution levels fluctuating between moderate and poor conditions throughout this week.

“This is not chemical but dust pollution,” minister Deepak Kesarkar told the news agency on Thursday. “The ongoing work of development projects like road and metro is causing pollution in the city.”

Sunil Kamble, the head of India’s meteorological agency, noted that the cessation of monsoon rains in the city on October 10th also contributed to the escalation of pollution levels.

Mr. Kesarkar, a member of the city government, stated that they are actively seeking remedies, such as employing anti-smog guns, to mitigate pollution levels within the city.

The detrimental air quality in Indian urban centers is having severe health repercussions on the population.

According to a study published in The Lancet, pollution was responsible for more than 2.3 million premature deaths in India in 2019.

