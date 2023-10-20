Mumbai’s Air Quality Trumps Delhi’s This Week

Mumbai’s air quality declined due to reduced rainfall and construction work.

Mumbai exceeded Delhi in air pollution levels.

Dust pollution from development projects, like roads and the metro, was cited.

Mumbai, often touted as India’s financial hub, experienced a decline in air quality this month, as authorities reported.

The combination of reduced rainfall and ongoing construction activities has led to this deterioration in air quality, according to officials.

Typically, it’s Delhi that garners attention for its hazardous air pollution levels, especially during the winter months.

However, Mumbai, a city known for its extensive coastline and generally better air quality, surpassed Delhi in air pollution levels multiple times this month.

Government data reveals that the PM 2.5 levels, fine particulate matter known to pose health risks, reached 166 in Mumbai on Thursday, compared to 117 in Delhi.

According to air quality standards, levels between 101 and 200 are considered moderate, while levels between 201 and 300 are categorized as poor.

Parts of Mumbai have witnessed pollution levels fluctuating between moderate and poor conditions throughout this week.