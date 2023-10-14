Poet & Nobel laureate Louise Glück dies at age 80

Poet & Nobel laureate Louise Glück died at the age of 80.

Renowned American poet and Nobel laureate in literature, Louise Glück, has passed away at the age of 80.

She was awarded the Nobel Prize, making her the first American poet to receive this prestigious honor since TS Eliot more than 70 years earlier in 2020.

Her poetry often delved into themes of trauma and disillusionment. One of her most famous poems, “Mock Orange,” challenged the worth of love and intimacy.

Her longtime editor, Jonathan Galassi, remarked on her contribution to literature, stating, “Louise Glück’s poetry gives voice to our untrusting but unstillable need for knowledge and connection in an often unreliable world. Her work is immortal.”

A close friend revealed she passed away at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts after battling cancer.

Louise Glück served as the US poet laureate from 2003 to 2004 and held teaching positions at Yale University and Stanford University.

She garnered numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection “The Wild Iris,” which explored themes of suffering, death, and rebirth.

Her extensive list of honors includes the 2001 Bollingen Prize for Poetry, the Wallace Stevens Award in 2008, the National Book Award in 2014, and a National Humanities Medal presented by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Glück published more than a dozen poetry books, which often featured concise, poignant pieces, focusing on the harsh realities of human existence, including subjects like death, childhood, and family life.

Her works were frequently inspired by Greek mythology and characters like Persephone and Eurydice, who were often portrayed as victims of betrayal.

Her debut book, “Firstborn,” was published in 1968, and her journey as a poet started after she left college and experienced her first of two divorces.

Glück’s writing was shaped by her challenging childhood, which included hospitalization for anorexia. She once reflected on her childhood by saying, “My interactions with the world as a social being were unnatural, forced, performances, and I was happiest reading.”

To get a glimpse of her work, consider the concluding line of her poem “Nostos,” named after the Greek term for “homecoming.”

