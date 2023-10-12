Poland election: Acrimonious campaign splits nation before vital vote

Acrimonious campaign splits nation before vital vote in Poland election.

The younger generation of Poles is now engaging in debates.

They are deeply concerned that the hard-right Law and Justice party.

Advertisement

In the historical Lenin shipyard in Gdansk, where Solidarity’s heroic struggle for political change began, the younger generation of Poles is now engaging in debates about protecting their democracy.

They are deeply concerned that the hard-right Law and Justice party (PiS) threatens the rights and freedoms won by the Solidarity movement three decades ago as they campaign for an unprecedented third term in office.

This election is regarded by many as the most critical since 1989, with concerns about the erosion of the judiciary’s independence, women’s rights, media freedom, and Poland’s increasingly acrimonious relationship with the EU.

The Solidarity movement’s story remains at the forefront in Gdansk, with a Solidarity museum in the shipyard that was once occupied by striking workers.

Billboards throughout the city recount the historic changes catalyzed by the protests led by Lech Walesa. In the upcoming election, Walesa’s son is running for re-election as part of the opposition Civil Coalition, highlighting his concerns about the nation’s strained relationship with the EU and the politicization of the Polish courts.

Although probably without a strong enough majority to form a government, while Gdansk is expected to vote in favor of the opposition, nationwide opinion polls indicate that PiS remains ahead.

Advertisement

This has sparked an intense last-minute campaign to secure votes. PiS, on the other hand, highlights their social programs, emphasizing security and future protection, including monthly child benefits.

However, the divisive campaign has taken a toll on the political discourse, with harsh rhetoric and personal attacks characterizing debates between the opposition and PiS.

The Civic Coalition candidate in Gdansk, Piotr Adamowicz, is particularly concerned about the aggressive and dangerous political atmosphere, as his brother, Pawel, the former mayor of Gdansk, was fatally stabbed in 2019. The ongoing hate speech and threats are alarming, and Piotr Adamowicz warns that such tragedy could recur.

Amid this political polarization, young Poles in Gdansk are rallying to protect their democracy. They express their concerns about issues like the near-total ban on abortion and the existence of “LGBT-free zones.”

Many see this election as a crucial opportunity to decide their future, hoping to halt what they perceive as a gradual erosion of their rights and freedoms. The youth emphasize the importance of voting and its impact on their lives and the future of their country.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read UN chief wants aid to reach Gaza “rapidly, unhindered” UN chief wants aid to reach Gaza rapidly, unhindered. Guterres emphasized the...