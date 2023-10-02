Ron DeSantis to reject vice presidential offer from Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis to reject the vice presidential offer from Donald Trump.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has firmly rejected the possibility of accepting an offer to become former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

In a recent interview, DeSantis stated that he is running for president and will not consider such an offer.

The leading contender for the Republican Party’s nomination Trump previously commented on potential running mates among GOP candidates, expressing doubt about their suitability for the role.

DeSantis, aged 45, emphasized that the next presidential candidate needs to be capable of serving two terms and winning crucial states like Georgia and Arizona. He suggested that Trump had not been able to achieve this in the past.

The Florida Governor also criticized Trump’s ability to address challenging issues and warned of potential defeat for the Republican Party if Trump were to become the GOP candidate for the 2024 elections.

DeSantis argued that Trump would not hold the government accountable for its actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and mandates.

DeSantis confidently asserted that he could defeat Trump in the party’s nomination and highlighted his commitment to addressing various issues facing the United States, including holding government agencies accountable and taking action against COVID-19 restrictions.

While expressing his stance, DeSantis emphasized the importance of actively engaging with voters and defending one’s record.

He argued that candidates need to earn votes by showing up and making their case to the electorate. Despite trailing Trump in the polls, DeSantis remained committed to his presidential campaign.

