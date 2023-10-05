Russia Conducts Successful Nuclear Missile Tests, says Putin

Advertisement Putin announces successful Burevestnik missile test in Sochi.

Shifting our focus back to Sochi, President Vladimir Putin announced during a conference that Russia has recently carried out a successful test of its Burevestnik intercontinental cruise missiles.

Additionally, while addressing the Valdai Discussion Club, he emphasized that no rational entity worldwide would consider employing nuclear weapons against Russia, highlighting that potential adversaries were well aware of Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

Responding to an inquiry, Putin declined to make a definitive statement regarding whether Russia should recommence nuclear weapons testing, explaining that there exists a theoretical possibility of withdrawing from the international treaty that bans nuclear testing.

