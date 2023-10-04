Thailand hopes to regain tourist faith after mall shooting.

The incident occurred at the Siam Paragon Mall Thailand.

The shooting has raised questions about Thailand’s safety. Advertisement

Thai authorities are working to restore confidence in the country’s tourism sector following a shooting spree at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok that left two foreigners dead and five people wounded.

The incident occurred at the Siam Paragon Mall, which is located in the heart of the city’s commercial district. The Thai government has been focusing on reviving its tourism industry, a major driver of its economy, which has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China, in particular, is crucial to these efforts as it was the largest source of foreign visitors to Thailand before the pandemic.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government recently introduced visa-free entry for Chinese nationals to encourage travel and address concerns about safety.

Under the governorship of Thapanee Kiatphaibool the Tourism Authority of Thailand has emphasized the need to enhance security to rebuild confidence among both Thai and foreign tourists.

Advertisement

While Thailand has seen its share of gun violence and gun ownership, security checks in public areas like shopping malls and transport systems have traditionally been relaxed.

The shooting has raised questions about Thailand’s safety, especially among potential Chinese tourists, who accounted for a significant portion of visitors before the pandemic.

China has been slow to resume international travel, and incidents like this could further delay the return of Chinese tourists to Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Chinese visitors made up a substantial portion of the nearly 40 million foreign tourists to Thailand in 2019. The country is targeting 29 million visitors this year but recorded only 20 million foreign arrivals from January to October, who spent 839 billion baht (approximately $22.58 billion).

The shooting incident has underscored the importance of addressing safety concerns to attract visitors from China and other key markets as Thailand aims to boost its tourism industry.

Visitors have expressed shock and concern about traveling to Thailand following the incident, and the government is working to implement enhanced safety measures to regain tourists’ trust.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.