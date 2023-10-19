UK and Saudi Arabia Unite for Peace in Israel-Hamas Crisis

Mahsa Amini Wins EU’s Sakharov Prize for Human Rights
Mahsa Amini and "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement receive EU's Sakharov Prize Amini,...
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday and engaged in discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Upon his arrival, Sunak was welcomed by the deputy emir of the Riyadh region, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
According to SPA, Prince Mohammed conveyed Riyadh’s strong condemnation of the targeting of civilians in Gaza, labeling it a “heinous crime and a brutal attack.”
During their meeting, both leaders also reached a consensus on the importance of preventing any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, as confirmed by a statement from Sunak’s office at Downing Street.
“They underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region and agreed to coordinate action on this front,” Downing Street said after the leaders met during Sunak’s visit to Saudi Arabia.
“The Prime Minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.”
During his visit to Israel earlier on Thursday, Sunak held meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Sunak expressed London’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense while also advocating for the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza following the Hamas attack.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.