UK and Saudi Arabia Unite for Peace in Israel-Hamas Crisis

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday and engaged in discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Upon his arrival, Sunak was welcomed by the deputy emir of the Riyadh region, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

According to SPA, Prince Mohammed conveyed Riyadh’s strong condemnation of the targeting of civilians in Gaza, labeling it a “heinous crime and a brutal attack.”

During their meeting, both leaders also reached a consensus on the importance of preventing any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, as confirmed by a statement from Sunak’s office at Downing Street.