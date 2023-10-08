Rishi Sunak Warns: Fast-Moving Danger in Conflict

White House Commits to Boosting Israel’s Security
President Biden orders increased support for Israel per White House release. Biden...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has characterized the situation in Israel as both perilous and rapidly evolving, emphasizing the universal desire to prevent any escalation in the region.
Addressing the press, Sunak unequivocally attributed full responsibility for the tragic acts of terrorism, civilian casualties, and the abduction of innocent individuals, including children, to Hamas and its supporters.
He conveyed his commitment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assuring that the UK government would spare no effort in extending assistance and standing firmly by Israel, recognizing its inherent right to self-defense.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that the UK Foreign Office is maintaining close communication with its Israeli counterparts regarding the welfare and status of British nationals in the region.
