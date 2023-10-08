Advertisement
Edition: English
Rishi Sunak Warns: Fast-Moving Danger in Conflict

Articles
Rishi Sunak Warns: Fast-Moving Danger in Conflict

  • UK PM Sunak labels Israel’s situation as perilous and urges de-escalation.
  • Sunak blames Hamas and its supporters for terrorism and civilian casualties.
  • The UK pledges unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has characterized the situation in Israel as both perilous and rapidly evolving, emphasizing the universal desire to prevent any escalation in the region.

Addressing the press, Sunak unequivocally attributed full responsibility for the tragic acts of terrorism, civilian casualties, and the abduction of innocent individuals, including children, to Hamas and its supporters.

He conveyed his commitment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assuring that the UK government would spare no effort in extending assistance and standing firmly by Israel, recognizing its inherent right to self-defense.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that the UK Foreign Office is maintaining close communication with its Israeli counterparts regarding the welfare and status of British nationals in the region.

