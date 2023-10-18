Xi Jinping opposes bloc confrontation as BRI meeting begins.

International delegates gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI.

The forum saw the participation of representatives from over 130 countries.

Advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping made it clear that his country rejects “economic coercion” and “bloc confrontation” during the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in Beijing.

He emphasized these points as international delegates gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI.

Xi also took the opportunity to highlight the progress made in his ambitious plan to create global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes, emphasizing that the initial blueprints had transformed into tangible projects.

The forum saw the participation of representatives from over 130 countries, primarily from the Global South. Among the distinguished attendees was Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Xi referred to as his “dear friend.”

Xi asserted his opposition to unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling, and supply chain disruptions in his address to more than 1,000 delegates at the ornate conference room in the Great Hall of the People.

Notably, Western efforts to reduce their reliance on the Chinese economy came under scrutiny from Xi.

Advertisement

He stressed that viewing the development of other nations as a threat and perceiving economic interdependence as a risk would not lead to better lives or faster development.

Reducing dependence on supply chains with China has become a top priority for Western economies, especially given the heightened geopolitical risks in Asia due to Beijing’s threats to Taiwan and the trade disruptions experienced during the pandemic.

The absence of senior EU figures at the forum reflected Western skepticism about Xi’s grand plans. This skepticism arises from concerns about the extension of China’s global influence.

China has, at times, responded to criticism of the BRI by attributing it to anti-Chinese bias and a desire to contain its rise, while emphasizing genuine good intentions.

President Putin praised the BRI and encouraged global investment in the Northern Sea route, which he believed could enhance trade between the East and the West following Xi’s address. Some European officials left the hall when Putin took the stage.

Xi’s efforts with the Belt and Road Initiative are aimed at making it more environmentally friendly and focused on high-tech endeavors, moving away from massive projects like dams.

Advertisement

This shift aligns with the broader goal of establishing a multipolar world order that gives the Global South more influence, rather than one dominated by Washington and its allies.

The BRI has also evolved to address issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence, as Xi seeks to use it as a platform to promote Chinese ideas about governance and build consensus around Chinese norms and its development model.

Xi reaffirmed these trends in his address, pledging to “deepen cooperation in green infrastructure, energy, and transportation” and introducing a global initiative for artificial intelligence governance.

A European business representative, who preferred to remain anonymous for sensitivity reasons, stated on the sidelines of the ceremony that the BRI was making a positive impact on some of the countries involved and acknowledged the speeches about improving livelihood and connectivity.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Five Eyes intelligence officers keen on China’s ‘theft’ of intellectual property Five Eyes intelligence officers keen on China's 'theft' of intellectual property. China...