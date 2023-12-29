Iran executes four for spying for Israel, continuing tensions

Iran executed four individuals convicted of espionage for Israel.

The executions took place in the West Azerbaijan province.

Human rights organizations have criticized Iran’s high execution rate.

Six days after authorities executed a man for similar charges, Iran’s judiciary said on Friday that four people found guilty of spying for Israel, the country’s worst enemy, had been hanged.

In the northwest Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, four members of a sabotage cell linked to the Zionist regime (Israel) were executed this morning, according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

It named them Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi, a woman. They were all given the death penalty on the grounds of “corruption on Earth” due to their “collaboration with the Zionist regime” and “moharebeh,” or waging war against God.

According to Mizan, the organization “committed extensive actions against the country’s security under the guidance of the Mossad,” Israel’s intelligence service.

Iran and Israel have been fighting a covert war for many years since Iran does not recognize Israel.

A guy accused of working for Mossad was also killed on December 16 in the Sistan-Baluchistan region in the southeast.

The guy was found guilty of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit of the hostile Zionist regime,” according to the court at the time; however, they did not reveal his identity.

The Islamic Republic executed four more individuals in December 2022 after they were found guilty of working with Israel’s spy services.

Tehran charges Israel with launching a campaign of assassinations and sabotage operations aimed at its nuclear program.

Except for China, Iran is the country that executes the most people annually, according to human rights organizations like Amnesty International.

