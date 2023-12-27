UAE: How Abu Dhabi turns its deserts into greener with the help of drones?

Abu Dhabi uses drones to seed areas.

Artificial intelligence solutions are used to safeguard environmental habitats.

The drones are used for aerial seeding in Al Dhafra.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi is taking a futuristic approach to enhance its greenery. They are utilizing drones capable of seeding areas equivalent to over 100 football fields daily. These innovative drones are equipped to carry 53 different species. They not only scatter seeds efficiently but also document precise planting locations for monitoring restoration progress.

Abu Dhabi is collaborating with the international environmental technology company Dendra to deploy seeds. Additionally, the drones evaluate and revitalize both terrestrial and coastal ecosystems. The initiative relies on data and artificial intelligence solutions to safeguard environmental habitats. The initial phase of restoration is already in progress in Al Dhafra.

Dendra’s approach addresses challenges associated with traditional seed dispersal methods, speeding up cultivation and planting rates while reaching remote areas. This method facilitates the reintroduction of native species to arid ecosystems without requiring irrigation, as it strategically targets areas with the highest annual rainfall.

Abu Dhabi initiative:

Abu Dhabi is taking significant steps to restore its deserts and mangroves by establishing an innovative supply chain. Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, the COO of investment and holding company ADQ, emphasized this commitment to reintroducing native plant species to the region.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is leading the trial’s analysis phase, assessing the viability of potential large-scale rehabilitation projects. EAD’s environmentalists conducted a comprehensive field survey covering 10,000 hectares. Ahmed Al Hashmi, the Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, explained that authorities would use drone technology to rehabilitate habitats by mapping natural vegetation habitats and their interactions with human influences.

Advertisement

Dr. Susan Graham, CEO of Dendra, highlighted how their technology addresses unique challenges in conserving, rehabilitating, and restoring ecosystems. With its vast and challenging landscapes spanning hundreds of thousands of hectares and a coastline of 600 km, Abu Dhabi serves as a prime example.

Earlier this year, ADQ and EAD collaborated with Archireef, a climate technology company based in Hong Kong, to deploy artificial 3D-printed terracotta-based reef tiles off Abu Dhabi. This initiative supports coral restoration in the Arabian Gulf.

Also Read UAE: No fireworks, celebrations for New Year’s Eve in Sharjah There will be no New Year's Eve parties or fireworks in Sharjah....