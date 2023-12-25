Ukrainian people celebrated their first Christmas on 25th Dec, instead of January 7th

President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated this change in July.

Zelensky aims to break the Russian influence of January’s Christmas celebration.

The change is seen as a unity and shared celebration among Ukrainians.

For the first time this year, many Ukrainian Orthodox Christians are preparing to celebrate Christmas on December 25th. Traditionally, Ukraine observes Christmas on January 7th, following the Julian calendar, similar to Russia.

However, Ukraine has made a notable departure from this tradition by adopting the Western, or Gregorian, calendar for Christmas, aligning with its everyday use. President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated this change in July, emphasizing the move as a way for Ukrainians to break away from the Russian influence of celebrating Christmas in January.

In a Christmas message shared on Sunday evening, President Zelensky highlighted that this adjustment unites all Ukrainians in their celebration of Christmas.

“We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”

In Kyiv, the capital, a married couple, Lesia Shestakova (Catholic) and Oleksandr Shestakov (Orthodox), are joyfully celebrating Christmas together.

Until this change, they used to observe Christmas twice, following the traditions of their respective parents. This year, they attended the Sunday morning service at the city’s Catholic cathedral, symbolizing a shared celebration and unity in their Christmas festivities.

“There is finally a day in Ukraine which my husband and I can spend together in the cathedral and thank God that we are together, alive and in good health,” Lesia told the news source.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine:

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), established in 2019 as an independent church, has shifted its Christmas celebration to December 25th. This change represents a formal break from the Russian Orthodox Church, a separation triggered by Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Across Ukraine, people engaged in prayers and candle lighting on Sunday. In Lviv, a western city less affected by the conflict, children adorned in traditional attire sang carols and participated in festive processions along the streets.

While the OCU has gained followers in recent years, millions still adhere to the historically Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), choosing to observe Christmas on January 7th.

The UOC claims to have severed ties with Moscow in 2022 due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although skepticism exists among many.

