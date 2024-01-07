Bangladesh: over 14 polling stations set on fire before elections

14 polling stations, including one in Dhaka, were set on fire a day before the election.

A commuter train allegedly set ablaze, causing four deaths.

Police arrested Nabiullah Nabi and six other activists suspected of involvement.

Advertisement

Just a day before the country’s election, individuals set fire to at least 14 polling stations, including one on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka.

Someone allegedly set fire to a busy commuter train on Friday, resulting in the death of four passengers. The election boycott by most opposition parties coincides with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s bid for a fourth consecutive term.

Police have arrested a prominent opposition politician, Nabiullah Nabi, and six other party activists, suspecting their involvement in the train fire in central Dhaka. According to Samanta Lal Sen, a senior official at the Dhaka hospital, eight people have suffered critical injuries. Reports also mention a torched Buddhist temple in Chittagong and an attacked local party office of the ruling Awami League, as tensions escalate.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for a nationwide two-day strike and urged voters to boycott the poll. The ruling Awami League accuses the BNP of attempting to disrupt the election through a “reign of terror on innocent people.”

On Friday, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, the UN Special Rapporteur, expressed deep disturbance at the repressive environment surrounding the polls.

Also Read Bangladesh deploys troops to maintain order in general elections The armed forces have been deployed nationwide from 3 to 10 January...