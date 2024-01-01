Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
India launches space mission to explore the secrets of black holes in space

India launches space mission to explore the secrets of black holes in space

Articles
Advertisement
India launches space mission to explore the secrets of black holes in space

India launches space mission to explore the secrets of black holes in space

Advertisement
  •  ISRO has launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite.
  • This mission marks the world’s second mission of its kind.
  • The launch took place on Monday at 09:10 local time.
Advertisement

India’s space agency has triumphantly sent a rocket into space, carrying an observatory designed to investigate celestial phenomena such as black holes.

The launch took place on Monday at 09:10 local time from the Sriharikota spaceport. This marks the world’s second mission of its kind, with NASA initiating a similar one in 2021.

The primary goal, as stated by the space agency, is to contribute to the advancement of scientists’ understanding of black holes.

“We will have an exciting time ahead,” Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairperson S Somanath said after the launch.

A black hole is a space region where matter collapses under its gravity, creating an incredibly strong gravitational pull from which nothing, including light, can escape.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) to delve into extensive research on black holes. This satellite, built at a cost of approximately 250 million rupees ($30 million; £23.5 million), is expected to operate for five years.

Advertisement

ISRO has had a remarkable year, with the successful touchdown of its Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 near the lunar South Pole in August, a location never reached before. Shortly afterward, it launched Aditya-L1, its inaugural observation mission directed towards the Sun.

Monday’s launch is just one of many projects ISRO has in store for the coming year, reflecting the agency’s ongoing commitment to advancing space exploration.

“2024 is going to be the year for Gaganyaan readiness,” Mr Somnath said, referring to the project which aims to send three astronauts into low-Earth orbit and bring them back after three days.

Also Read

India responds to tanker attack by deploying three warships to Arabian Sea
India responds to tanker attack by deploying three warships to Arabian Sea

A chemical tanker was targeted 200 nautical miles off the western coast....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story