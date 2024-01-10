South Korea introduces law to ban dog meat trade

The new law does not make the consumption of dog meat itself illegal.

A Gallup poll showed only 8% of people trying dog meat in the past 12 months.

The new law allows those convicted of butchering dogs up to three years in prison.

South Korean MPs have approved a new law that will make the slaughter and sale of dogs for their meat illegal.

The authorities aim to enforce the legislation by 2027, which aims to abolish the centuries-old practice of consuming dog meat.

While some older South Koreans consider dog meat stew, known as “boshintang,” a delicacy, its popularity has declined, particularly among the younger generations. The new law does not make the consumption of dog meat itself illegal.

According to a Gallup poll last year, only 8% of people reported trying dog meat in the past 12 months, a significant decrease from 27% in 2015.

Students on Ban:

Lee Chae-yeon, a 22-year-old student, said the ban was necessary to promote animal rights. “More people have pets today,” she told the news source. “Dogs are like family now and it’s not nice to eat our family.”

The new law could imprison those convicted of butchering dogs for up to three years. Meanwhile, individuals who raise dogs for meat or sell dog meat could face a maximum sentence of two years. The law grants farmers and restaurant owners a three-year transition period to find alternative employment and income sources before it comes into effect.

According to government statistics, South Korea had approximately 1,600 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms in 2023. All establishments must now submit plans to phase out their businesses to local authorities. The government has pledged full support for dog meat farmers, butchers, and restaurant owners facing closure, although the specifics of the compensation are yet to be determined.

As of Tuesday lunchtime in Seoul, down an alleyway hosting several dog meat restaurants, a few older individuals were enjoying the stew, highlighting a stark generational divide.

Kim Seon-ho disappointed by the ban:

Kim Seon-ho, 86, was disappointed by the ban. “We’ve eaten this since the Middle Ages. Why stop us from eating our traditional food?” he said. “If you ban dog meat then you should ban beef.”

“Previous Governments, Dating Back to the 1980s, Pledged to Ban Dog Meat but Failed to Progress”

Earlier administrations, dating back to the 1980s, pledged to ban dog meat but struggled to make progress. President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, known animal lovers with six dogs, are currently in office. Ms. Kim has actively advocated for an end to the practice of eating dogs.

Animal rights groups, which have long advocated for the ban, expressed their approval of the outcome of Tuesday’s vote. Jung Ah Chae, the executive director of the Humane Society in Korea, expressed surprise at witnessing the ban in her lifetime.

She stated, “While my heart breaks for all the millions of dogs for whom this change has come too late, I am overjoyed that South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog-friendly future.”

Dog meat farmers had opposed the ban, arguing that, given the declining popularity among young people, the practice should naturally phase out over time. Many farmers and restaurateurs are elderly and claim it would be challenging for them to switch livelihoods at this late stage in life.

Joo Yeong-bong, a dog farmer, told the media that the industry is in despair.

“In 10 years, the industry would have disappeared. We’re in our 60s and 70s and now we have no choice but to lose our livelihoods,” he said, adding that this was “an infringement of people’s freedom to eat what they like”.

“Young people these days don’t get married, so they think of pets as family, but food is food. We should accept dog meat but raise and slaughter them in a hygienic environment,” she said.

