Edition: English
Edition: English

UAE announces visa-free travel to Mongolia, allowing up to 30 days per visit

UAE announces visa-free travel to Mongolia, allowing up to 30 days per visit
  • UAE and Mongolia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for visa-free travel.
  • The agreement applies to UAE nationals with regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports.
  • The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral relations.
The UAE and Mongolia have formalized a visa-free travel agreement by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This mutual visa exemption applies to individuals holding regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports, to strengthen their relationship and promote shared interests.

According to the memorandum, UAE nationals with regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports can enter Mongolia without a visa, staying for up to 30 days per visit. Similarly, citizens of Mongolia holding diplomatic, official, and regular passports are exempt from a visa to enter the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement, effective from December 28, 2023, was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia. The move is seen as a significant step to bolster bilateral relations and facilitate movement between the two countries, fostering cooperation in politics, economics, culture, education, and other shared areas of interest.

