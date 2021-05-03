Ramadan calendar Multan 2021: Today Sehri time Multan, Iftar time in Multan

Multan: Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021 you can check here on BOL News. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.
Ramadan 2021, it’s time to get ready for the Ramadan routine. Therefore, we have put all the Sehri and Iftar timings for both Hanafi and Jafaria fiqh.
Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021
Check the updated schedule of Sehar and Iftar timings in Multan.
Multan Sehr & Iftari Timings of Next 30 days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)
|Date
|Sehr Time
|Iftaar Time
|03 May 2021
|04:01
|18:55
|04 May 2021
|04:00
|18:56
|05 May 2021
|03:59
|18:56
|06 May 2021
|03:58
|18:57
|07 May 2021
|03:57
|18:58
|08 May 2021
|03:56
|18:58
|09 May 2021
|03:55
|18:59
|10 May 2021
|03:54
|19:00
|11 May 2021
|03:53
|19:00
|12 May 2021
|03:52
|19:01
|13 May 2021
|03:51
|19:02
|14 May 2021
|03:50
|19:02
|15 May 2021
|03:49
|19:03
|16 May 2021
|03:48
|19:04
|17 May 2021
|03:47
|19:04
|18 May 2021
|03:47
|19:05
|19 May 2021
|03:46
|19:06
|20 May 2021
|03:45
|19:06
|21 May 2021
|03:44
|19:07
|22 May 2021
|03:44
|19:07
|23 May 2021
|03:43
|19:08
|24 May 2021
|03:42
|19:09
|25 May 2021
|03:42
|19:09
|26 May 2021
|03:41
|19:10
|27 May 2021
|03:40
|19:10
|28 May 2021
|03:40
|19:11
|29 May 2021
|03:39
|19:12
|30 May 2021
|03:39
|19:12
|31 May 2021
|03:38
|19:13
|01 June 2021
|03:38
|19:13
Multan Shia (Fiqa Jafria) Sehri & Iftari Timings of Next 30 days
|Date
|Shia Sehr Time
|Shia Iftaar Time
|03 May 2021
|03:51
|19:05
|04 May 2021
|03:50
|19:06
|05 May 2021
|03:49
|19:06
|06 May 2021
|03:48
|19:07
|07 May 2021
|03:47
|19:08
|08 May 2021
|03:46
|19:08
|09 May 2021
|03:45
|19:09
|10 May 2021
|03:44
|19:10
|11 May 2021
|03:43
|19:10
|12 May 2021
|03:42
|19:11
|13 May 2021
|03:41
|19:12
|14 May 2021
|03:40
|19:12
|15 May 2021
|03:39
|19:13
|16 May 2021
|03:38
|19:14
|17 May 2021
|03:37
|19:14
|18 May 2021
|03:37
|19:15
|19 May 2021
|03:36
|19:16
|20 May 2021
|03:35
|19:16
|21 May 2021
|03:34
|19:17
|22 May 2021
|03:34
|19:17
|23 May 2021
|03:33
|19:18
|24 May 2021
|03:32
|19:19
|25 May 2021
|03:32
|19:19
|26 May 2021
|03:31
|19:20
|27 May 2021
|03:30
|19:20
|28 May 2021
|03:30
|19:21
|29 May 2021
|03:29
|19:22
|30 May 2021
|03:29
|19:22
|31 May 2021
|03:28
|19:23
|01 June 2021
|03:28
|19:23
The month of Ramadan presents a prime opportunity for all the Ummah to seek Allah’s (S.W.T) blessings and forgiveness. This whole month, let us indulge in the act of praying and giving charity, for and to those who have been the most affected by this pandemic disease. As the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said, “Whatever is prayed for at the time of breaking the fast is granted and never refused.”
Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.
Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.
BOL News updates Seher and Iftar timings for different cities of Pakistan.