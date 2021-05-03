Ramadan calendar Multan 2021: Today Sehri time Multan, Iftar time in Multan

Multan: Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021 you can check here on BOL News. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.

Ramadan 2021, it’s time to get ready for the Ramadan routine. Therefore, we have put all the Sehri and Iftar timings for both Hanafi and Jafaria fiqh.

Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021 Check the updated schedule of Sehar and Iftar timings in Multan. Multan Sehr & Iftari Timings of Next 30 days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni) Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time 03 May 2021 04:01 18:55 04 May 2021 04:00 18:56 05 May 2021 03:59 18:56 06 May 2021 03:58 18:57 07 May 2021 03:57 18:58 08 May 2021 03:56 18:58 09 May 2021 03:55 18:59 10 May 2021 03:54 19:00 11 May 2021 03:53 19:00 12 May 2021 03:52 19:01 13 May 2021 03:51 19:02 14 May 2021 03:50 19:02 15 May 2021 03:49 19:03 16 May 2021 03:48 19:04 17 May 2021 03:47 19:04 18 May 2021 03:47 19:05 19 May 2021 03:46 19:06 20 May 2021 03:45 19:06 21 May 2021 03:44 19:07 22 May 2021 03:44 19:07 23 May 2021 03:43 19:08 24 May 2021 03:42 19:09 25 May 2021 03:42 19:09 26 May 2021 03:41 19:10 27 May 2021 03:40 19:10 28 May 2021 03:40 19:11 29 May 2021 03:39 19:12 30 May 2021 03:39 19:12 31 May 2021 03:38 19:13 01 June 2021 03:38 19:13