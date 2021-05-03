Double Click 970×250

Ramadan calendar Multan 2021: Today Sehri time Multan, Iftar time in Multan

03rd May, 2021.
Multan: Ramadan Calendar Multan 2021 you can check here on BOL News. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.

Ramadan 2021, it’s time to get ready for the Ramadan routine. Therefore, we have put all the Sehri and Iftar timings for both Hanafi and Jafaria fiqh.

Check the updated schedule of Sehar and Iftar timings in Multan.

Multan Sehr & Iftari Timings of Next 30 days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time
03 May 2021 04:01 18:55
04 May 2021 04:00 18:56
05 May 2021 03:59 18:56
06 May 2021 03:58 18:57
07 May 2021 03:57 18:58
08 May 2021 03:56 18:58
09 May 2021 03:55 18:59
10 May 2021 03:54 19:00
11 May 2021 03:53 19:00
12 May 2021 03:52 19:01
13 May 2021 03:51 19:02
14 May 2021 03:50 19:02
15 May 2021 03:49 19:03
16 May 2021 03:48 19:04
17 May 2021 03:47 19:04
18 May 2021 03:47 19:05
19 May 2021 03:46 19:06
20 May 2021 03:45 19:06
21 May 2021 03:44 19:07
22 May 2021 03:44 19:07
23 May 2021 03:43 19:08
24 May 2021 03:42 19:09
25 May 2021 03:42 19:09
26 May 2021 03:41 19:10
27 May 2021 03:40 19:10
28 May 2021 03:40 19:11
29 May 2021 03:39 19:12
30 May 2021 03:39 19:12
31 May 2021 03:38 19:13
01 June 2021 03:38 19:13

Multan Shia (Fiqa Jafria) Sehri & Iftari Timings of Next 30 days

Date Shia Sehr Time Shia Iftaar Time
03 May 2021 03:51 19:05
04 May 2021 03:50 19:06
05 May 2021 03:49 19:06
06 May 2021 03:48 19:07
07 May 2021 03:47 19:08
08 May 2021 03:46 19:08
09 May 2021 03:45 19:09
10 May 2021 03:44 19:10
11 May 2021 03:43 19:10
12 May 2021 03:42 19:11
13 May 2021 03:41 19:12
14 May 2021 03:40 19:12
15 May 2021 03:39 19:13
16 May 2021 03:38 19:14
17 May 2021 03:37 19:14
18 May 2021 03:37 19:15
19 May 2021 03:36 19:16
20 May 2021 03:35 19:16
21 May 2021 03:34 19:17
22 May 2021 03:34 19:17
23 May 2021 03:33 19:18
24 May 2021 03:32 19:19
25 May 2021 03:32 19:19
26 May 2021 03:31 19:20
27 May 2021 03:30 19:20
28 May 2021 03:30 19:21
29 May 2021 03:29 19:22
30 May 2021 03:29 19:22
31 May 2021 03:28 19:23
01 June 2021 03:28 19:23

The month of Ramadan presents a prime opportunity for all the Ummah to seek Allah’s (S.W.T) blessings and forgiveness. This whole month, let us indulge in the act of praying and giving charity, for and to those who have been the most affected by this pandemic disease. As the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said, “Whatever is prayed for at the time of breaking the fast is granted and never refused.”

Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most sacred months of Islamic Calendar in which Devils are chained, doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed. Muslims devote themselves to praying, fasting, and benefit of humanity.

Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.

Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.

BOL News updates Seher and Iftar timings for different cities of Pakistan.

