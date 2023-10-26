Flydubai is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,500 AED

If you’re looking for a promising career in the aviation industry, exploring opportunities at flydubai Careers is a big step towards your goals. flydubai is a leading global airline known for providing excellent benefits to its employees. They are currently looking for highly motivated, creative, confident, and skilled professionals who can interact effectively with a diverse international customer base.

About Flydubai

flydubai is Dubai’s government-owned low-cost airline, operating mainly from DXB as its primary hub. The airline serves 104 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe through a network of 210 routes originating from Dubai. Notably, flydubai annually transports nearly 8 million passengers. Established by the Dubai government in July 2008, it holds the position of the second-largest carrier at Dubai International Airport.

Salary and Benefits

Excellent job security

Comprehensive medical insurance

Staff travel benefits

Holidays

Travel allowance

Emphasis on exceptional cultural values

A healthy work-life balance

Complimentary meals

Competitive pay scales

Fair and supportive management

One-hour breaks

Requirement and Qualification

Proficiency in spoken and written English to interact effectively with diverse passengers

One year of prior aviation industry experience is advantageous

A minimum height requirement of 158 cm

No visible tattoos on exposed skin

A high school diploma or degree from an accredited institution

Strong team-player skills

All applicants must hold a valid passport to facilitate international travel.

How to Apply for Flydubai Careers in Dubai

To pursue opportunities at flydubai Careers, interested individuals can create their profiles by visiting the given link. A list of current job vacancies is accessible, enabling applicants to submit their applications according to their qualifications and skills, offering a chance to progress in their careers within a nurturing and skill-enhancing setting.

Flydubai Job Vacancies in UAE

