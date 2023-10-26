Advertisement
Flydubai is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,500 AED

Flydubai is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,500 AED

Flydubai is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,500 AED

Flydubai is now hiring in the UAE with Salary up to 8,500 AED

If you’re looking for a promising career in the aviation industry, exploring opportunities at flydubai Careers is a big step towards your goals. flydubai is a leading global airline known for providing excellent benefits to its employees. They are currently looking for highly motivated, creative, confident, and skilled professionals who can interact effectively with a diverse international customer base.

About Flydubai

flydubai is Dubai’s government-owned low-cost airline, operating mainly from DXB as its primary hub. The airline serves 104 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe through a network of 210 routes originating from Dubai. Notably, flydubai annually transports nearly 8 million passengers. Established by the Dubai government in July 2008, it holds the position of the second-largest carrier at Dubai International Airport.

Salary and Benefits

  • Utilization of cutting-edge technology
  • Excellent job security
  • Comprehensive medical insurance
  • Staff travel benefits
  • Holidays
  • Travel allowance
  • Discount card
  • Emphasis on exceptional cultural values
  • A healthy work-life balance
  • Complimentary meals
  • Competitive pay scales
  • Fair and supportive management
  • Paid overtime
  • One-hour breaks

Requirement and Qualification

  • Proficiency in spoken and written English to interact effectively with diverse passengers
  • Basic math skills are a plus
  • One year of prior aviation industry experience is advantageous
  • A minimum height requirement of 158 cm
  • No visible tattoos on exposed skin
  • A high school diploma or degree from an accredited institution
  • Strong team-player skills
  • Attributes like passion, motivation, positivity, assertiveness, resilience, diligence, and intelligence is highly valued
  • All applicants must hold a valid passport to facilitate international travel.

How to Apply for Flydubai Careers in Dubai

To pursue opportunities at flydubai Careers, interested individuals can create their profiles by visiting the given link. A list of current job vacancies is accessible, enabling applicants to submit their applications according to their qualifications and skills, offering a chance to progress in their careers within a nurturing and skill-enhancing setting.

Flydubai Job Vacancies in UAE

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Senior Analyst   Financial Planning & ControlUAEApply Now
Senior Officer Airport Services – DXB & DWCUAEApply Now
Senior Software Engineer – RPAUAEApply Now
Senior Officer   NavigationUAEApply Now
Specialist   Cloud PlatformUAEApply Now
Certifying Engineer   B1UAEApply Now
Senior Manager – MaterialsUAEApply Now
Specialist Revenue ManagementUAEApply Now
First Officer   Type RatedUAEApply Now
REACH – Internship Engagement ProgramUAEApply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


