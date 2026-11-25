BTS becomes first foreign act to hit 10 Billion streams in Japan

The K-pop supergroup becomes the first non-Japanese act to reach the milestone, joining just four Japanese artists on the list.

SEOUL: BTS has reached another major milestone in its career, becoming the first international act to surpass 10 billion music streams in Japan, according to figures released by Billboard Japan on Nov. 20.





The K-pop group's achievement puts it among just five acts to reach the mark in the country. The other four are Japanese artists Mrs. GREEN APPLE, Official HIGE DANdism, back number and YOASOBI.





BTS' popularity is spread across its music catalog, with 27 songs each recording more than 100 million streams in Japan. "Dynamite" leads the list with over 1 billion streams, followed by "Butter" with more than 600 million and "Permission to Dance" with over 500 million.





BTS continues to dominate Japanese music charts





The group has also scored eight No. 1 hits on Billboard Japan's Japan Hot 100. Its first chart-topper was the Japanese-language song "FOR YOU" in 2015.

Other songs to reach the top spot include "Blood Sweat & Tears," "MIC Drop," "FAKE LOVE," "Lights," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."





BTS' fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," released in March 2026, also performed strongly in Japan. It topped Billboard Japan's Hot Albums chart for the first half of the year and ranked first in both CD sales and streaming.





BigHit Music said the achievement shows how the group's songs have continued to attract listeners over the years.





The milestone comes as BTS continues its "ARIRANG" world tour. The group kicked off the Asian and Australian leg in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday, with 26 performances planned across nine cities.





Japanese broadcaster TBS will also air "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN JAPAN" on TBS Channel 1 at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28, marking the concert's first television broadcast.





The channel is also dedicating November to the group with a special lineup titled "BTS Special ~Precious New Chapter~." The 28-program schedule includes concerts, variety shows and films featuring BTS.