Babar Azam smashes ILT20 record on dream debut

The Pakistan batter scores 86 off 51 balls, hitting a record 13 fours to guide Desert Vipers to a six-wicket victory.

SHARJAH: Babar Azam announced his arrival in the International League T20 (ILT20) in style on Monday, smashing 86 off 51 balls to power Desert Vipers to a six-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriors at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.





The Pakistan batter struck 13 fours and two sixes to earn Player of the Match honors and set a new ILT20 record for the most fours in a single innings.





Babar broke the previous record of 11 fours, which Sharjah Warriors opener Paul Walter equaled earlier in the match. Walter had matched Alishan Sharafu's record, set in 2024, before Babar moved ahead with his impressive knock.





His two sixes also ended a 12-match drought without a maximum. Babar's previous six came during the third Test against England, played from Sept. 9 to 13. He had since scored 338 runs for Pakistan and his domestic side, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), without hitting a six.





Despite playing against Sharjah Warriors at their home ground, Babar enjoyed strong support from the crowd, with spectators repeatedly chanting his name throughout the match.





After Sharjah Warriors were bowled out for 166 in 20 overs, Desert Vipers relied on Babar's attacking innings to keep the chase on track. He brought up his half-century off 31 balls in the 10th over and combined with Clarke for an 82-run third-wicket partnership.





Babar fell short of a century when Adam Milne dismissed him for 86, with Paul Walter completing the catch. However, his contribution had put the defending champions in a strong position.





Desert Vipers completed the chase at 167-4 in 17.3 overs, sealing the win with 15 balls to spare. The victory marked their first success of the campaign after losing their opening match against MI Emirates.





Babar was signed by Desert Vipers for his base price of $80,000 at the Season 5 auction. The defending champions will next face Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Nov. 25.