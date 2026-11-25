Amazon to launch online car-buying service in UK in early 2027

Hyundai will serve as the first launch partner for new vehicles in the U.K. From the service's debut, Hyundai will offer a lineup of electric, hybrid and gas-powered models.

LONDON: Amazon plans to launch its online vehicle-buying service in the United Kingdom in early 2027, marking the platform's first international expansion outside the United States.





The e-commerce giant announced that Amazon Autos will allow U.K. shoppers to browse real-time dealership inventory, view upfront pricing, receive instant trade-in valuations and reserve vehicles directly through Amazon.co.uk before connecting with a local dealership to finalize the purchase.





Hyundai will serve as the first launch partner for new vehicles in the U.K. From the service's debut, Hyundai will offer a lineup of electric, hybrid and gas-powered models, including the Ioniq 3, Ioniq 5, i20 and Kona. Amazon said it plans to announce additional automakers and dealership partners ahead of the 2027 rollout.





"Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases people make, and we think it should feel as simple and transparent as shopping for anything on Amazon," said Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International. "We worked closely with U.K. dealers to design the experience, and they're excited that we're bringing them customers who are ready to buy."





Amazon Autos launched in the U.S. in December 2024 with new, used and certified pre-owned vehicles. The service has since expanded from 48 U.S. cities to more than 150, featuring inventory from 35 automotive brands.





"The response in the U.S. has been clear: Customers appreciate a simpler way to buy a car," said Fan Jin, global leader of Amazon Autos. "We're bringing that same transparency, choice and simplicity to the U.K."