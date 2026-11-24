IMF executive board to meet on Dec 11; Pakistan expects $1.2 billion approval

The twin approvals, totaling approximately $1.21 billion, would mark a significant milestone for Pakistan's ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's economy is poised for significant good news, with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board scheduled to meet on December 11 to approve a much-anticipated financial package for the country.





According to sources, the Executive Board is expected to approve $1.2 billion for Pakistan, providing a vital boost to the nation's economy.





Pakistan had successfully completed negotiations with the IMF mission in October, finalizing a Stand-By Arrangement with the global lender. The fourth review meeting under the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program was held in October.





Sources indicate that Pakistan is set to receive the fifth tranche of the current EFF loan program, amounting to $1 billion.





In addition, negotiations were also held for the third review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) program aimed at addressing climate change. Pakistan is expected to receive the fourth tranche of $210 million under the RSF climate change program.





The twin approvals, totaling approximately $1.21 billion, would mark a significant milestone for Pakistan's ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy and meet its external financing needs.





Pakistan's current Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund was approved on September 25, 2024, as a 37-month arrangement totaling SDR 5,320 million, or roughly $7 billion at the time of approval.





The program was designed to restore external viability and create conditions for sustainable, private-sector-led growth, built around four main pillars: entrenching macroeconomic stability through sound monetary and fiscal policies, strengthening public finances by improving spending quality and broadening the tax base into undertaxed sectors such as retail, property, and agriculture, protecting the vulnerable through expanded social safety nets including a 27 percent increase in the Benazir Income Support Program allocation for FY25, and implementing structural reforms covering energy sector viability, state-owned enterprise restructuring, governance, and deregulation.





A complementary 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility arrangement was later approved on May 9, 2025, with access of about $1.4 billion to support climate resilience measures.