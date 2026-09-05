BTS dominates Spotify with another historic milestone

Seven-member group reaches 149 songs with more than 100 million streams during blockbuster comeback.

LOS ANGELES: BTS is back and breaking records like never before. The seven-member K-pop powerhouse has made Spotify history in 2026, with 149 songs surpassing 100 million streams, while the group has also posted its biggest streaming year yet.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook became the first group and Asian act in Spotify’s history to reach the 149-song milestone, marking another extraordinary achievement for the global superstars.

The record comes during a major comeback year for BTS following the completion of the members’ mandatory military service. Their return has brought new music, a worldwide tour and a surge of streaming activity, reaffirming the group’s enormous global reach.

BTS has accumulated 8.68 billion Spotify streams in 2026, surpassing its previous record of 8.65 billion streams set in 2021. The new figure gives the group its biggest streaming year ever and sets a new benchmark for an Asian and K-pop act.

The latest achievement adds to a string of milestones surrounding the group’s return. After completing their military service, all seven members reunited and stepped back onto the global stage together, generating major excitement among fans worldwide.

Their ARIRANG World Tour officially kicked off in April 2026 and is taking the group across major cities around the world. According to the published schedule, the tour is set to continue into 2027, with the currently listed final concert scheduled for March 14, 2027, in Manila.

BTS’ latest album, ARIRANG, has also made a major impact on Spotify. The platform reported that the album became its most-streamed K-pop album, adding another record to an already historic comeback.

The group’s track “NORMAL” further fueled the momentum, setting a Spotify record as the most-streamed K-pop music video on the platform in a single day.

Together, the achievements show the extraordinary scale of BTS’ return. The group is not only attracting billions of streams but also bringing its music back to stadiums and major stages around the world.

The seven members have continued to build on the momentum of their reunion, with their latest records extending a legacy that has helped push K-pop further into the global mainstream.

With 149 songs now exceeding 100 million Spotify streams and 8.68 billion streams recorded in a single year, BTS’ comeback has quickly become another landmark chapter in the group’s career proving that even after a lengthy hiatus, the K-pop giants can still rewrite the record books.