Double Click 970×250

Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting of Shawwal moon

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 10:31 pm
Adsense 300×600
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan
  • Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad
  • Meeting to be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir
  • Zonal Committee meeting to take place simultaneously in their jurisdictions

Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: The Central Ruet e Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday, 29th of Ramadan for Shawwal moon sighting, said the incumbent body on Saturday. Maulana Abdul Khabir will chair the meeting as it takes place in Islamabad, the statement said.

The zonal committee will also meet in their respective areas while the central committee will take moon sighting witnesses from around the country. On the other hand, the meteorological department stated that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on May 12 after 12:00 am.

“There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday,” the department said.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul fitr holidays 2021
41 mins ago
Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout...
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued
42 mins ago
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison,...
covid 19 india
45 mins ago
COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than...
Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 "Small Time Flu" After Testing Positive
59 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 “Small Time Flu” After Testing Positive

The most controversial actress of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has contracted  Covid-19 as...
Weekly Inflation
1 hour ago
0.50% increase in Weekly inflation: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

The weekly inflation has increased in the country by 0.50%, in comparison...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul fitr holidays 2021
41 mins ago
Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout...
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued
42 mins ago
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison,...
covid 19 india
45 mins ago
COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than...