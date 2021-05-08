Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad

Meeting to be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir

Zonal Committee meeting to take place simultaneously in their jurisdictions

Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: The Central Ruet e Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday, 29th of Ramadan for Shawwal moon sighting, said the incumbent body on Saturday. Maulana Abdul Khabir will chair the meeting as it takes place in Islamabad, the statement said.

The zonal committee will also meet in their respective areas while the central committee will take moon sighting witnesses from around the country. On the other hand, the meteorological department stated that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on May 12 after 12:00 am.

“There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday,” the department said.