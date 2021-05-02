Adsense 970×250

Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 12:39 am
Adsense 300×600
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy
Adsense 300×250

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for Information and Broadcasting, reprimanded Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf in front of everyone in the bazaar.

Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the bazaar in Sialkot and also reviewed the prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant called out Assistant Commissioner Sialkot in front of everyone in the bazaar and asked, “If you are an AC, why are you hiding from the people?”

Firdous Ashiq said that she visited the Ramadan Bazaar of every city but the worst situation is in Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf angrily walked out of the Bazaar.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik also responded to the reprimand of Sialkot Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that he condemned the rude behaviour of Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot’s Ramzan Bazaar.

Jawad Rafique Malik says that it is reprehensible for any government official or staff to use immoral language. Administrative officers across Punjab are in the field for the convenience of the people which is commendable, he added.

The Chief Secretary Punjab has said that it does not befit anyone to humiliate government officials adding that concerns over the tragic incident have been conveyed to the Punjab Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that a video of Firdous Ashiq Awan scolding Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf in front of everyone in the bazaar has come to light which is going viral on social media.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media and Twitter users came in support of SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan and running the trend on social media.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices
20 mins ago
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the...
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting tomorrow on the European Parliament...
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India
1 hour ago
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in...
Hania Amir Shares Adorable Bubbly Photo With Cryptic Message
3 hours ago
Hania Amir Shares Adorable Bubbly Photo With Cryptic Message

One of the most loved couple, Hania Amir and Asim Azhar have...
Electronic Voting Will Put An End To Rigging In Elections: Aitzaz Ahsan
3 hours ago
Electronic Voting Will Put An End To Rigging In Elections: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that PPP is in...

Recent News

Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices
20 mins ago
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the...
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting tomorrow on the European Parliament...
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India
1 hour ago
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in...