Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar for Information and Broadcasting, reprimanded Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf in front of everyone in the bazaar.

Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the bazaar in Sialkot and also reviewed the prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant called out Assistant Commissioner Sialkot in front of everyone in the bazaar and asked, “If you are an AC, why are you hiding from the people?”

Firdous Ashiq said that she visited the Ramadan Bazaar of every city but the worst situation is in Sialkot.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf angrily walked out of the Bazaar.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik also responded to the reprimand of Sialkot Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sonia Sadaf by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that he condemned the rude behaviour of Firdous Ashiq Awan in Sialkot’s Ramzan Bazaar.

Jawad Rafique Malik says that it is reprehensible for any government official or staff to use immoral language. Administrative officers across Punjab are in the field for the convenience of the people which is commendable, he added.

The Chief Secretary Punjab has said that it does not befit anyone to humiliate government officials adding that concerns over the tragic incident have been conveyed to the Punjab Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that a video of Firdous Ashiq Awan scolding Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf in front of everyone in the bazaar has come to light which is going viral on social media.

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media and Twitter users came in support of SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan and running the trend on social media.

Aapa Firdous Ashiq Awan is teaching Assistant Commissioner (AC Sialkot) how to perform his duties. Well done this is the language that people living in AC rooms understand. #افسر_شاہی_عوام_کو_جوابدہ #پاکستان_کی_شان_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/6YTf1s8npZ — 𝕎𝔸𝕊𝔼𝔼𝕄 𝕄𝕌𝔾ℍ𝔸𝕃 (@wasimmughal_) May 2, 2021

AC Sialkot Soniya Sadaf's Reaction. Do you Agree that what Firdous

Ashiq Awan did today was right?#افسر_شاہی_عوام_کو_جوابدہ pic.twitter.com/J2i3kQflQa — its Waqas Akhter (@waqasakhter55) May 2, 2021

#افسر_شاہی_عوام_کو_جوابدہ

Most of assistant commissioners are just enjoying the perks of their authority, protocol, shaan-o-shaukat. They are unable to control price encroachment quality what ever they are supposed to do. Well done @Dr_FirdousPTI Madam👍 pic.twitter.com/vrFvA2nrmD — Saman J. (@Saman_J_) May 2, 2021

Madam Firdous did a nice job. If AC felt insecure in public then who asked her to join Civil Services. ACs are 95% responsible of current inflation. Admit it or not but becoming a Civil Servant is a trend in Pakistan, just to enjoy protocol.#افسر_شاہی_عوام_کو_جوابدہ pic.twitter.com/1MQwJusmRS — M Arslan Awan Adv (@MArslanAwanAdv) May 2, 2021