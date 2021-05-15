Double Click 970×250

FM Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Egypt’s Foreign Minister

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 10:04 pm
FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Mr. Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Saturday to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concern and anguish over the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest Muslim site.

He strongly condemned the attacks of the Israeli Forces against innocent Palestinians, including children. Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his apprehensions about the rapidly deteriorating situation and emphasized the need for regional powers and the international community to play their part in de-escalating the tense situation.

He appreciated Egypt for playing a positive role and making efforts for peace. Foreign Minister Qureshi also exchanged views on how OIC could play a constructive role in protecting the Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Shoukry appreciated Pakistan for reaching out to brotherly Muslim countries and making an effort for restoring peace in the region. He briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi on latest developments and apprised about Egypt’s efforts in finding a diplomatic solution to the tense situation.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to accord the highest priority to de-escalating the situation and resolved to continue liaising closely on the matter.

Foreign Minister Qureshi continues to reach out to his counterparts from key countries on the situation in Palestine. He has already held telephonic conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and China.

Earlier today, Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam Sadiq Al-Mahdi has had a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

Issues of mutual interest, including Israeli aggression and the situation in Palestine, were discussed during the telephone conversation.

During the talks, the two Foreign Ministers strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians.

