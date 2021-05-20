Double Click 970×250

Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 20th May 2021

20th May, 2021. 06:41 pm
Gold prices increased

Gold prices have increased on the fourth day of the business week (Thursday) across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 900 to Rs 1,08,550 while the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 772 to Rs 93,064.

As a result of price hike, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar barter markets has increased by Rs 900 to Rs 18,550 while the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 772 to Rs 93,000. 64.

The price of gold in the global barter market has risen by $16 to 1870 an ounce.

