Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 20th May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the fourth day of the business week (Thursday) across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 900 to Rs 1,08,550 while the price of 10 grams of gold has gone up by Rs 772 to Rs 93,064.

The price of gold in the global barter market has risen by $16 to 1870 an ounce.