Double Click 970×250

Indian states order emergency measures to counter ‘black fungus’ among COVID patients

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 06:23 pm
Adsense 300×600
coronavirus

India states ordered emergency procedures to counter an outpouring of the deadly “black fungus” infection taking place among COVID-19 patients on Thursday.

Two new states declared waves of Mucormycosis while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat the cases of the infection black fungus.

India normally deals with less than 20 cases a year, but the infection has become a new threat from the coronavirus wave that has killed 120,000 people in six weeks.

Some experts claimed that the infection, might be an effect of using a high dosage of steroids to fight Coronavirus, it is also to be noticed that this new threat had killed more than 50 percent of sufferers within days. Whereas in some cases, eyes and upper jaws are removed by surgeons to save the lives of the affected patients.

On the contrary, the authorities have not issued any number regarding the death toll due to the black fungus.

Furthermore government alert to state authorities on Thursday said teams of reform and general surgeons, as well as ear, nose, and throat specialists, had to be readied to treat the growing number of sufferers.

Gujarat and Telangana states became the latest to declare black fungus epidemics, a day after Rajasthan.

The state of Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 cases. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has about 1,200, officials said.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
2 hours ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel
2 hours ago
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the US...
Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Aircraft Crash
5 hours ago
Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Aircraft Crash

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Airforce crashed near the Moga area...
"This Is The Euphoria Of Victory", Says Hamas Leader After Ceasefire With Israel
9 hours ago
“This Is The Euphoria Of Victory”, Says Hamas Leader After Ceasefire With Israel

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11...
20 hours ago
Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, report warns

Oslo: The Arctic has warmed three times more quickly than the planet...
Palestinian Foreign Minister
22 hours ago
Israel should put an end to atrocities against Palestinians: Palestinian FM

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Thursday, Palestine's...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Khan
23 mins ago
PM Khan to increase amount allocated in budget for higher education

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has chaired a meeting on the...
Gold Rate
32 mins ago
Gold Rate Pakistan: Yellow Metal Increased By Rs750

Gold prices have increased on the fifth day (21st May 2021) of...
Shahid Afridi daughter engagement
41 mins ago
“My daughter is engaged to Shaheen”, confirms Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has recently confirmed in a recent interview that his daughter...
Dollar decreased on 21st May
1 hour ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 21st May 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...