Indian states order emergency measures to counter ‘black fungus’ among COVID patients

India states ordered emergency procedures to counter an outpouring of the deadly “black fungus” infection taking place among COVID-19 patients on Thursday.

Two new states declared waves of Mucormycosis while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat the cases of the infection black fungus.

India normally deals with less than 20 cases a year, but the infection has become a new threat from the coronavirus wave that has killed 120,000 people in six weeks.

Some experts claimed that the infection, might be an effect of using a high dosage of steroids to fight Coronavirus, it is also to be noticed that this new threat had killed more than 50 percent of sufferers within days. Whereas in some cases, eyes and upper jaws are removed by surgeons to save the lives of the affected patients.

On the contrary, the authorities have not issued any number regarding the death toll due to the black fungus.

Furthermore government alert to state authorities on Thursday said teams of reform and general surgeons, as well as ear, nose, and throat specialists, had to be readied to treat the growing number of sufferers.

Gujarat and Telangana states became the latest to declare black fungus epidemics, a day after Rajasthan.

The state of Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 cases. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has about 1,200, officials said.