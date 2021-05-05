Double Click 970×250

Myanmar Bans Satellite TV as a security threat

Myanmar Bans Satellite

Myanmar Bans Satellite TV. The country’s junta-controlled media announced a ban on satellite television, citing threats of outside broadcasts to national security. The authorities have threatened to put violators in jail.

Myanmar has increasingly appeared to head back to the state of isolation that preceded a decade of democratic reforms. Mobile internet access is largely cut off to quell the anti-junta protests since Feb. 1 coup. Now Myanmar bans Satellite TV.

“Satellite television is no longer legal. Whoever violates the television and video law, especially people using satellite dishes, shall be punished with one-year imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 kyats ($320),” MRTV state television said.

“Illegal media outlets are broadcasting news that undermines national security, the rule of law and public order, and encouraging those who commit treason.”

The junta has struggled to impose order since overthrowing the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi due to widespread opposition. The coup has been followed by a series of violent protest and civil unrest. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group claims that the military has killed more than 760 civilians. Meanwhile, the junta group has not only denied the claim but has stated that 24 police and soldiers have died during the protests.

Myanmar reported that five people were killed by at least one parcel bomb on Tuesday, in which an ousted lawmaker and three police officers who joined the civil disobedience movement against the military rule, were included.

On the other hand, the Chinland Defence Force has been created in the state of Chin which borders India. The militia group said on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it has killed at least four army soldiers and wounded 10 in an overnight clash.

The Myanmar army did not comment on the claim. In the north-western region of Sagaing, villagers found the beheaded body of a local administers appointed by the junta, reported by independent broadcaster DVB. A day back, another official was stabbed to death in the biggest city, Yangon.

The police could not be reached for comment. Pro-democracy supporters held protests on Tuesday in the second biggest city of Mandalay. One individual from education staff called for a boycott of schools and universities when they reopen in June, Myanmar Now reported.

The junta felt that it was necessary to come to power because its complaints of fraud in the November election won by Suu Kyi’s party were ignored by the election commission which termed Kyi’s victory fair. The former head of Myanmar, 75, has been detained since the coup along with other members of her party.

