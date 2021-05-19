Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has finally installed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

As per the government’s view, the installation of the EVM will allow the anxious lawmakers and news outlets to understand how the machine will help make the voting mechanism more clear.

A press release in this regard was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, which read, “The machine has been put on display on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Additionally, for assistance and ease of accessibility, a technical officer will be stationed near the EVM to react punctually to queries that might come from parliamentarians and reporters. They will also be able to learn about the basic functions and features of the machine.

PM Imran Khan for electronic voting

Last month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry demonstrated to PM Imran Khan how an electronic voting machine (EVM) works.

Pakistan’s democratic and electoral process can no longer afford a system that is questioned and the public confidence in it is shaken said, PM Khan

PM Khan had instructed that efforts should be intensified to prepare the proposed EVMs with modern security features and the experience of developed countries should be taken into consideration.

The PM was told that with the help of the machine where the entire voting process will be completely transparent, the results of the election process will be completely safe and immediate availability will be ensured.