Double Click 970×250

Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

Web DeskWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 06:13 pm
Adsense 300×600
Parliament House Installs E-Voting

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has finally installed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

As per the government’s view, the installation of the EVM will allow the anxious lawmakers and news outlets to understand how the machine will help make the voting mechanism more clear.

A press release in this regard was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, which read, “The machine has been put on display on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Additionally, for assistance and ease of accessibility, a technical officer will be stationed near the EVM to react punctually to queries that might come from parliamentarians and reporters. They will also be able to learn about the basic functions and features of the machine.

PM Imran Khan for electronic voting

Last month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry demonstrated to PM Imran Khan how an electronic voting machine (EVM) works.

Pakistan’s democratic and electoral process can no longer afford a system that is questioned and the public confidence in it is shaken said, PM Khan

PM Khan had instructed that efforts should be intensified to prepare the proposed EVMs with modern security features and the experience of developed countries should be taken into consideration.

The PM was told that with the help of the machine where the entire voting process will be completely transparent, the results of the election process will be completely safe and immediate availability will be ensured.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...
Queen Elizabeth II dog Fergus
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II Heartbroken After Puppy’s Death

According to a source, Queen Elizabeth is completely heartbroken after her beloved...
USD increased
2 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 19th May 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
European Union Relaxes Visa
3 hours ago
European Union relaxes visa rules for skilled workers

The European Commission on Tuesday cheered the agreement reached between the regional...
US Condemns Erdogan's Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism
3 hours ago
US Condemns Erdogan’s Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...
Queen Elizabeth II dog Fergus
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II Heartbroken After Puppy’s Death

According to a source, Queen Elizabeth is completely heartbroken after her beloved...