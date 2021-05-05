Double Click 970×250

PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 01:02 pm
Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Wednesday (today).

According to the details, parliamentary issues and matters related to legislation in Senate came under discussion in the meeting.

In March this year, the Senate chairman election concluded with government-backed candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerging as the victors.

In the race for chairman, Sanjrani defeated Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani with 48 votes, while Gillani received 42 votes.

On the other hand, government candidate Afridi won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate with 54 votes, defeating Opposition’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who grabbed 44 votes.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, who was the presiding officer, administered the oath of chairman to Sanjrani.

During counting, seven votes cast for Gillani were rejected. According to the presiding officer, the stamps were not placed correctly on the ballot paper which rendered them null and void.

