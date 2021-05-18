Queen shall not strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles

Despite many calls for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles to be removed, the Queen may never make the move.

The Duke of Sussex was recently subjected to criticism for his comments about the royal family in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

He highly criticised his father Prince Charles’ parenting skills revealing that he was being treated “the way he was treated” and said that he wanted to “break the cycle of pain and suffering”.

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmar, the Queen may not want to make the same error of taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles, referring to her stripping Princess Diana of her royal title following her divorce from Prince Charles.

“Speaking so publicly about the way he and his father were brought up is upsetting and damaging for Charles, the Queen and the monarchy, just as his father speaking about his distance from his parents was damaging and upsetting,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Some royals and their advisers may think Harry and Meghan should stop using royal titles but the Queen is unlikely to force the issue after the mistakes she made with Diana.”

It is also noticed that Harry and Meghan’s conflict started when they decided to step down as the senior members of the Royal Family. Since then there have been different kinds of speculations surrounding this news.

Whereas Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah created great controversy for the Royals and might have fuelled the issue.