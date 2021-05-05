Double Click 970×250

Saboor Aly Shares Glimpse Of Her BAAT PAKKI Ceremony

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 09:07 pm
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari

Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have made their relationship legal after the duo shared photos of their “baat pakki” ceremony on May 1st on their respective Instagram handles.

Recently, the Fitrat actress shared a glimpse of her “baat pakki” ceremony, in which both the celebrities, Saboor and Ali Ansari, look over the moon.

Saboor wrote,

“Here is a glimpse of our BAAT PAKKI. Happiness, sweet rasms and a new beautiful family.”

“We are truly overwhelmed with the response. Had no idea you guys would make our intimate ceremony into a memorable moment which Ali and I will cherish forever”, wrote Saboor.

 

She went on to write,

“Thank you for the blessings and duas you have sent our way. Much love and respect ❤️”

“May Allah SWT protect you and your loved ones, accept all your duas and remove hardships from your life.”

Earlier, Ali Ansari shared an emotional photo of Saboor from the event in which the actress can be seen crying. The Khaani actor also shared an interesting fact behind Saboor’s reaction.

He wrote,

“This picture is worth more than a thousand words. The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down in my heart I was missing my father.”

“As much as we wished they were with us to be part of and share our happiness, we both know they are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings.”

 

