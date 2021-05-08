Double Click 970×250

Second batch of Coronavirus vaccine received by Pakistan Army from PLA

08th May, 2021. 09:36 pm
Coronavirus Vaccine

Pakistan Army has received the Second batch of coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), CMC reported on Friday. Pakistan Army is the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese Military, whereas the first batch was delivered in February.

Central Military Commission approved the request of the Pakistan Military for the coronavirus vaccine delivery. Meanwhile, the first batch of China’s CanSino COVID-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased in bulk has also reached Pakistan a few days ago, CanSino Biologics told the Chinese media.

The vaccines delivered in bulk to Pakistan will help manufacture them locally. This will help Pakistan fight COVID-19 at a faster pace. Pakistan currently is facing a third wave of COVID-19 and the rise in positive cases has reached an alarming point. Whereas the government continues tightening the anti-pandemic measures and facilitating the vaccination drive throughout the country.

 

