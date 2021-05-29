Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Mirza has filed a case against Nazir Chauhan, a member of the National Assembly, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group, for making a controversial statement against him.

In the FIR, Shahzad Akbar said that National Assembly member Nazir Chauhan had made a false allegation during a program that ‘Shehzad Akbar is a Qadiani and does not believe at the end of prophethood’.

Shahzad Akbar, while filing a case against Nazir Chauhan, said in the petition, “I am a practising Muslim and believe at the end of prophethood. However, Nazir Chauhan’s controversial statement is based on a lie that endangered his life.

According to the FIR, the Special Assistant took the position that “Nazir Chauhan has harmed my religious beliefs and endangered my dignity, property and life”.

He said that Nazir Chauhan tried to undermine my valuable services against corruption by basing his religious beliefs on it.

Shehzad Akbar said in the FIR that the controversial statement is viral on social media which is causing widespread hatred against me.

It may be recalled that Shahzad Akbar had filed a petition against Nazir Chauhan, the leader of the Jahangir Tareen group, on May 20 at the police station racecourse.

On the other hand, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has sharply criticized Nazir Chauhan’s controversial statement.

He said on social networking site Twitter that using religion cards on the basis of personal hatred was tolerable and police should take stern action against the MNA.

Fawad Chaudhry said, “using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan MPA for using third-rated tactics against Shahzad Akbar.

“Shahzad is doing his job State cannot function if it fails to safeguard officials against such attacks”, the minister added.